Taylor Swift plotting dream wedding just a month after Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift is ready to wear the white dress!
The Love Story crooner is reportedly in the "early planning stages" of her forthcoming nuptials with fiancé Travis Kelce just a month after the NFL star popped the question.
Taylor, who just gave fans a delightful surprise by announcing a theatrical release party for The Life of a Showgirl, has her eyes set for the big day to take place "early next year."
The head-over-heels couple were initially romantically linked with each other in 2023 after she attended Kansas City Chiefs's games.
A source told Us Weekly on Friday, September 19, "There is no venue or location set yet"; however, Taylor has been "having so much fun researching venues and locations. She's in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she's so creative."
About her dress for the special day, the insider shared that despite a number of offers by major designers, the Grammy winner has not made the decision yet.
The A-list couple want a "meaningful" ceremony rather than "a big, over-the-top wedding with a tonne of people."
Explaining, the source noted, "It will be private with friends and family, not a tonne of celebrities or random people. It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them."
The Chiefs star also confirmed that wedding planning has officially begun on an episode of his New Heights podcast.
Replying to guest Jimmy Fallon's enquiries about the wedding planning, the tight end quipped, "Yeah, that's the next step in it all. That one's going to be easy, I've just got to figure out how to win a football game first."
Taylor and Travis announced their engagement last month in a dreamy Instagram post featuring some clicks from the proposal, with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."