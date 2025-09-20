Kate Middleton 'silent' move against Harry 'speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton is believed to be not in the mood to reconcile with her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry.
After sparking a ray of hope regarding Royal Family reunion with a surprise visit to King Charles during his recent trip to the UK earlier this month - has received a clear message from the Princess of Wales.
Kate - who Harry once called a "sister he never had" with her evident yet silent move towards the duke has clarified what she wants from the duke amid his efforts to mend their long standing royal rift.
A royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggested that Kate and Prince William's lack of public acknowledgement of Harry's 41st birthday, following his meeting with the monarch - is a sign that the couple is still upset with the past.
“Kate’s silence spoke a thousand words,” Duncan old OK magazine.
He continued, “They didn’t post anything on his birthday, which the royals normally would do. So Kate’s message was loud and clear: the ball’s not in our court, Harry – it’s in yours.”
“Neither Kate, nor William, can speak out publicly about Harry and Meghan,” he added.
The royal expert further explained, “They have kept silent throughout all of this and rolled with all the punches, so they’re forced into subtle, secret messaging – which is what this seems to be."
“They’re not prepared to call Harry’s bluff by sending him joyful birthday wishes, so they remain silent and avoid him at all costs.”
Prince Harry met his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House London during Duke's four-day solo trip to the country.
Since moving to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan took public swipe at the Royal Family on multiple occasions, creating a bitter rift with them.