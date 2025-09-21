Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi

The 'Stranger Things' actress tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in Italy last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Millie Bobby Brown marked one year of togetherness with her husband, Jake Bongiovi!

The Stranger Things starlet took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 21, to share the black-and-white romantic photo from their lavish wedding. 

Notably, in the viral snapshot, Brown is seen sharing a warm hug with Bongiovi during their wedding photoshoot. 

The throwback frame showed the critically acclaimed actress wearing a white bridal gown with a long white veil, while the Enola Holmes 3 actor was in a classic white and black suit with a bow tie.

As the Godzilla vs. Kong actress' post gained traction on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to send their heartfelt wishes for the duo.

One fan wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary, Millie."

"Happy one year, Millie, Jake, I love you so much," another said.

A third commented, "OMGG SO CUTE!!"

For those unaware, Brown and Bongiovi exchanged the marital vows during a private and intimate wedding affair in May 2024, followed by a more lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, a few months later.

The couple also hosted another event for their close family and friends in October last year.

A month before celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi revealed they had adopted their first child, a baby girl, in August this year. 

