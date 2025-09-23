Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’

143 is Katy Perry’s way to say “I love you” to her fans!
As her seventh studio album, 143, turns one, the Lifetimes Tour hitmaker took to Instagram to reflect on what the record means to her.
To celebrate the milestone, the Harleys in Hawaii songstress penned a lengthy reflective message in which she opened up about her emotions and feelings regarding the album, and paid a heart-melting tribute to her fans.
“You KCs know I’m not one for anniversary posts. I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me,” she began.
The Dark Horse singer continued, “1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages. 143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans.”
Perry went on to reflect that 143 has been about reconnecting with her admirers through the songs and tour, which allowed her to see many of them again and meet others for the first time.
“I am so proud of the community we are and growing to become. History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back. We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world,” she added.
The 13-time Grammy winner further stated, “Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much… do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging.”
“Whatever comes next, I’m letting it unfold naturally. No forcing, no controlling - just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I’m meant to go. Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn’t do any of this without you,” the songstress noted.
She also expressed excitement to continue the rest of her fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes, in the UK, Europe, and Asia, writing, “Excited to continue the celebration in the UK, Europe, and Asia and hey, 143 & 341. LOVE, Katy.”
Katy Perry released her seventh studio album, 143, on September 20, 2024.