Orlando Bloom finally speaks out about his painful breakup with ex-Katy Perry  

Orlando Bloom has finally broken his silence on splitting up with his ex-fiancée, Katy Perry.
Meanwhile, promoting his new film, The Cut, the Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about his high-profile separation with the Dark Horse hitmaker.
During the interview, Bloom was asked about his personal changes in life, referencing his separation from Perry.
To which, the 48-year-old English actor responded for the first time since he parted ways with the globally recognized singer, saying, "I'm great, man. I'm so grateful."
"We have the most beautiful daughter. You know, when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it," Bloom told the morning show.
He additionally assured his fans that he and his former flame were "going to be great" and wished her "nothing but love."
In his new thriller movie, The Cut, the Troy actor made his first appearance after quietly splitting up in July this year.
Perry and Bloom, who began dating in 2016, confirmed their split on July 3rd with an official statement.
At the time, an insider confirmed with People, "Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando."
However, the two, who are also parents to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, have not publicly announced their break-up.