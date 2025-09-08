Katy Perry drops first surprising message for Orlando Bloom after split

Katy Perry has decided to play the role of supportive ex amid the release of Orlando Bloom's new movie, The Cut.
On Sunday, September 7, the Firework singer turned to her Instagram account to share the trailer of Orlando's psychological thriller, in a surprising support move.
The social media post was captioned, "proud of you @orlandobloom #TheCutMovie."
Furthermore, the 48-year-old reacted to the sweet gesture with a comment of a red heart emoji.
Katy and Orlando confirmed their breakup in July after being engaged for six years.
The former couple had been together for nine years and share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
A rep of the pair previously shared that both the stars are transforming their relationship "over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."
The spokesperson added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."
In the thriller, Orlando plays an ex-boxer who suffered a defeat that ended his career in the ring. Following the career obstacle, he trains for "redemption," which takes a "far more terrifying" turn.
The post came days after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened up about his relationship with Katy for the first time since the split.
During his appearance on the show to promote The Cut, Orlando was asked by host Craig Melvin about the major change to his personal life.
"I'm great," the Troy star responded. "I'm so grateful. We've got a beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field - like I did for this movie? I feel grateful for all of it."
Notably, The Cut saw the theatre release on September 5.