Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik is set to thrill fans with his captivating performances.
The former One Direction alum took to his official Instagram account on Monday, September 22, to spark buzz among fans by announcing an exciting residency in Las Vegas.
In the delightful update, the 32-year-old popstar unveiled a seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, writing, “Live in Las Vegas - a seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Sign-up for pre-sale access at inzayn.com/tour.”
Sharing details about the tickets, he added, “Pre-sale: Wednesday September 24 at 12PM PT. General on-sale: Friday September 26 at 12PM PT.”
The upcoming residency, scheduled to take place between January 20 and 31, 2026, may see the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker perform his hit tracks from 2016’s Mind of Mine, 2018’s Icarus Falls, 2021’s Nobody Is Listening, and 2024’s Room Under the Stairs.
Fans’ reaction:
Shortly after Zayn Malik made the thrilling announcement, his die-hard fans agerly expressed their excitement for the upcoming residency.
“i’m so proud of you Z, big things are coming your way,” wrote one, while another expressed, “You deserve all the best. Proud.”
A third sweetly added, “I’m so proud of you Zayn! I’m really glad to see your on tour again, it feels like you’re enjoying it.”
Meanwhile, a fourth penned, “So so excited for this new era!!”
Notably, Zayn Malik’s latest post comes four days after he skipped his daughter, Khai’s, milestone 5th birthday.