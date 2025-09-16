Zayn Malik enters gaming world with unexpected ‘Borderlands 4’ collaboration

Zayn Malik has stunned his fans with the recent Borderlands 4 collaboration.
The former One Direction singer is set to feature in the official soundtrack of the video game series, according to media reports.
On Tuesday, September 16, Malik took to his Instagram Stories to drop a glimpse of her new musical project.
Notably, the music teaser showed the Dusk Till Dawn crooner playing outdoors while wearing a mask before the short clip concluded.
Notably, the footage ended with the note that read, "A New Borderlands 4 track with Zayn Borderlands 4 break free September 18."
In addition to America's supermodel, Gigi Hadid's ex, Borderlands 4 also features Des Rocs for the upcoming rendition.
Like previous Borderlands games, the recently released Borderlands 4 features a mix of original and licensed music.
The official description of Borderlands said, "Borderlands 4 is the biggest Borderlands yet, with the most ambitious soundtrack in the series history composed by some of the video game industry’s most celebrated composers."
"Contributing artists such as Finishing Move (Halo, DOOM: The Dark Ages), Cris Velasco (Bloodborne, Lords Of The Fallen), Joshua Michael Carro (Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands) and Christian Pacuad (New Tales From The Borderlands) feature alongside original music from Des Rocs and Casey Di Lorio," the statement read.
However, the new song of Zayn Malik will be released on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
The critically-acclaimed singer is expected to release his upcoming untitled album next year.