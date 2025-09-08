Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson spark frenzy with surprise reunion

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have wrecked havoc on the internet with a single snap together.
On Sunday, September 7, a lucky fan snapped a selfie with the two One Direction alums, with the duo lighting up the shot with their wide smiles.
The click quickly garnered online attention immediately, with fans gushing about seeing Zayn and Louis in a single frame.
One fan on X penned, "I've prayed for times like these."
While another fan noted, "Zayn with long hair and a joint in hand hanging out with louis oh we are so BACK!"
Zayn and Louis had a significant falling out in 2015 after the Pillowtalk singer left One Direction, which turned into a public Twitter fight.
The pair have reconciled in recent years, with Louis attending Zayn's LA concert in January.
Acknowledging the former teammate's presence, the 32-year-old noted, "Tonight is kind of special. An old friend of mine is here supporting me tonight."
He looked at the balcony and added, "He's sitting somewhere here. I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight."
The One Direction members previously appeared together publicly, alongside Harry Styles and Niall Horan, at fellow member Liam Payne's funeral in November following the For You singer's death on October 16 at age 31.
Liam died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to December's court documents, his cause of death was "polytrauma".