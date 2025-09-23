King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles and Prince William are "not" feuding over Prince Harry, confirms Buckingham Palace source in strong message.
As per Daily Mail's report on Monday, renowned royal biographer Tina Brown claimed that Charles's anticipated reunion with his estranged son during Duke's UK visit earlier this month was a "fulfillment of monarch's paternal longing"
However, "Charles, I am told, is tiring of his elder son's self-righteous intractability in the family feud, and wants to re-embrace Harry - if only he can keep his mouth shut."
Now debunking the claims that the cancer-stricken king is upset with the heir to the throne William, an inside source has set the record straight.
Speaking to the Express UK, an insider noted, "These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why The King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement."
The source "If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.
"As last week's State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family," the palace insider explained.
Prince Harry, who has been living in the US since 2020 with wife Meghan Markle met his Paa after almost twenty months at Clarence House in London.
The Duke of Sussex was on a four-day solo visit to the UK for a number of charity events.