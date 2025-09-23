Home / Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

The Prince and Princess of Wales step out to make heartfelt outing

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify
Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for their first public appearance amid mounting speculation over royal family tensions.

On Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the return to Southport to make a heartfelt outing to show their support to the community following the horror attacks that devastated the Merseyside town last summer.

The attack in July 2024 claimed the lives of three girls: Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who had been attending a Taylor Swift–themed lesson.

Princess Kate and Prince William made the visit to Southport last October to stand alongside the local community following the incident.

The visit, which marked the Princess's first public engagement since she completed chemotherapy.

Notably, Kate and William marked the outing amid the rising of tension in the royal family after Harry sat down with his father, King Charles, for a 55-minute, one-on-one meeting earlier this month.

As per the Daily Mail, Prince William remains opposed to Harry rejoining the royal fold, astance reportedly fueling tension between him and King Charles, royal author Tina Brown wrote in a New York Times op-ed.

"Charles knows that in these times of ugly political discord, a fractured royal family is a bad look," Brown wrote. "

The author added, “But it was also the fulfillment of paternal longing. It’s no secret that Charles desperately misses his prodigal son who, in earlier days, was always the fun, ebullient scamp compared with the haughtier, more Hanoverian William."

Brown mentioned it’s “understandably enraging” for William to watch Harry upstage his engagements with charity appearances and a Ukraine visit, despite years of criticism aimed at the royals.

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working members of the British Royal Family in 2020 and the couple made bombshell claims against the firm.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey
Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'
Buckingham Palace has issued a farewell message after several charities severed ties with the Duchess of York

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement
Palace insider reveals if King Charles, Prince William are feuding over Harry reunion

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause
The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities
The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny over her alleged apology to "supreme friend" Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter, Princess Lilibet's, 4th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 failed to impress fans

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation
The Princess of Monaco, Charlene, dazzles in breathtaking white gown as she presents the 2025 Sócrates Award

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting
The Duchess of Edinburgh shares British delicacy with Japanese children during her recent trip