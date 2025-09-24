Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed

The Duchess of York sparked backlash when her 2011 email to Jeffery Epstein revealed

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed

Sarah Ferguson has “crossed a line you can’t uncross,” sparking fresh controversy around the Duchess amid ongoing scrutiny.

As per Sky News, a royal commentator Ingrid Seward stepped forward to slam the Duchess of York’s leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal expert shared that the email is “the nail in the coffin for Fergie’s charity empire” in a blistering takedown.

Seward said Fergie’s apologetic note in which she referred to the convicted sex offender as her “supreme friend,” has gone “a line you can’t uncross.”

The fallout has seen six UK charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, dump her as patron, a move Seward called inevitable for a children’s advocate tied to Epstein.

She warned the scandal delivers “irreversible” damage to the Duchess’s carefully crafted post-divorce redemption.

Seward also tied the debacle to Prince Andrew’s Epstein links, hinting it could bar his ex-wife from royal events like Sandringham’s Christmas walk.

The commentator also critiqued the duchess, saying, “This is the end of her charitable career."

The duchess sparked backlash when The Sun disclosed a 2011 email to Epstein, appearing to contradict her claims of having cut him off.

In the email, she appeared to privately apologise for her public rejection of Epstein, saying, "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."

