Home / Royal

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson

King Charles issues new announcement after Sarah Ferguson is removed as patron from multiple charities

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson 

Buckingham Palace dropped a surprise statement after Prince William expressed dismay over Sarah Ferguson's fallout.

On Tuesday, September 23, King Charles’s office released a video message regarding his upcoming royal engagement alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla.

In a joint post with BBC One Show, the British Royal Family announced that Their Majesties have opened doors for the final participants of the BBC 500 Words Competition 2025/26 for a grand final.

"Her Majesty The Queen is delighted to invite The Finalists of the BBC 500 Words Competition 2025/26 to the Grand Final at Windsor Castle," a caption.

They continued, "Pop your creative hat on, grab your pen & get writing! 500 Words 2025/26 is open for entries! Competition closes 9 pm Friday, 7 November 2025. For more details and to read the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notices, go to the 500 Words homepage."

This update from King Charles comes shortly after an insider recently revealed that the Prince of Wales has urged his father to exclude Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, from the upcoming prestigious royal events.

William reportedly issued the warning after an alleged 2011 email resurfaced on social media, in which the Duchess of York mentioned the late child sex offender as her "supreme friend."

These emails caused Sarah Ferguson's removal as patron from several of her charity foundations.  

As of now, King Charles has not released a statement on his former sister-in-law's controversy.   

You Might Like:

Prince William offers hope after King Charles issues disappointing news

Prince William offers hope after King Charles issues disappointing news
The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address after King Charles sad announcement

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues
King Chalres shared disappointing message amid the tensions mount around Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout
Sarah Ferguson was removed by children hospice charity foundation and other multiple organizations

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey
Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out to make heartfelt outing

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'
Buckingham Palace has issued a farewell message after several charities severed ties with the Duchess of York

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement
Palace insider reveals if King Charles, Prince William are feuding over Harry reunion

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause
The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities
The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny over her alleged apology to "supreme friend" Jeffrey Epstein