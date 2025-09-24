Home / Royal

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson's crisis

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Eugenie has broken her silence in a crucial message after mom Sarah Ferguson was dropped from major charities amid Jeffrey Epstein email controversy.

The Princess of York turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, September 24, to share a video with an emotional plea.

In order to spread public awareness about the impact of fake designer bags industry over people and planet Eugenie reshared the Instagram reel which was captioned, "Did you know that Fake fashion is a booming industry worth hundreds of billions driving a hidden web of exploitation and harm to people and planet?"

It continued, "From forced labour and child exploitation to human trafficking, fake fashion - the kind you can buy online, on the streets, or on holiday - is rife with harm,"

The caption further revealed, "This week, we hosted an event in NYC with fashion insiders, behavioral change experts, brands, and specialists to shine a light on this overlooked human rights scandal."

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson further claimed that "Our campaign, Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal, calls on governments to collect and share data on illicit trade and counterfeiting and implement and enforce forced labour bans."

The awareness message was concluded with a request, "We also urge everyone to consider whether buying a fake handbag, football shirt or trainers is worth the cost of people around the world being exploited."

This message from King Charles niece came just a day after her mom was removed as patronage of major UK charities in the wake of latter's resurfaced apology email to the infamous sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The charities who have cut ties with the Duchess of York include, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals and Prevent Breast Cancer.

