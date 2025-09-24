Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move

Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested from Travis Kelce's home for trying to serve deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift has taken final decision against her longtime bestfriend, Blake Lively after shocking development in Justin Baldoni drama.

The 14-time Grammy winner has decided to completely end her friendship with The Age of Adeline actress after a former cop was arrested at Travis Kelce's home, while he was trying to serve Justin's deposition papers to the singer.

As first reported by Star magazine, a former server, Justin Lee was arrested on September 15th from the NFL player's home when he was attempting to jump the fence.

Now, sources close to the Midnights hitmaker has lift the curtain on Taylor's feelings - who believes that she was dragged in Blake's and Justin's legal battle because of her bond with The Gossip Girl's alum.

"For Taylor, that arrest was it. She believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating. It has ended whatever was left of their bond," the source told Radaronline.

While another insider claimed that, "Taylor has dealt with stalkers and security scares for years, but being dragged into Blake's drama with Baldoni feels different."

"She sees it as betrayal. That arrest was the moment she decided she's done," they added.

It is pertinent to mention, the arrest was made just two days after PEOPLE reported that Taylor Swift is unlikely to be deposed in the legal battle - which began in December 2024 when Blake Lively filed a harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

