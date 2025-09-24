Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback

Glen Powell has recently expressed his elation over Jimmy Kimmel comeback on the first episode of his late-night show after suspension.
The Top Gun: Maverick star, who was invited by Jimmy on the first show aired on September 23, revealed that he’s “honoured” to appear as a guest on the show.
Then, Glen added, “I'm just so happy you're back.”
During the show,the Twisters actor reflected on his early days before becoming famous in Hollywood.
Interestingly, Glen recalled moving to LA in 2008 and then getting access to the green room by Jimmy and producer Diane Kelson back in his struggling days.
“So, when you can't afford snacks or alcohol, I could always come to the Jimmy Kimmel show and have my feast,” quipped the 36-year-old.
Jimmy jokingly said to Glen to “repeat the story” so that it seems like “I saved your life”.
Meanwhile, the actor came on Jimmy's show to promote his new show, Chad Powers, which will release on September 30, on the Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service, Hulu.