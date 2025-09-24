Dwayne Johnson makes shocking revelations about late dad’s autobiography

Home / Entertainment

The Rock reflects on his final encounter with his father Rocky Johnson before his death

  • By Riba Shaikh
Dwayne Johnson has recently made shocking revelations about his late father’s autobiography, published in 2019.

The Moana 2 star opened up about his final conversation he had with his late father Rocky Johnson.

In a new interview with The New York Time, The Rock recalled his father wrote a foreword to the book, Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story and he attributed to him without having any prior discussion.

Dwayne claimed that his late father featured father-son relationship in the book that’s far cry from the truth.

“Growing up with my dad, I know the truth to all these stories. And they’re not in this book,” said the 53-year-old.

The Red Notice actor stated, “If the truth is blue, this story is red.”

The outlet reported that Dwayne also confronted his late father about the misrepresentations in the book at the time and even pulled it out from many bookstores.

“It just completely crossed the line… It goes back to the attention, and the narcissism,” added the Jungle Cruise actor.

One article published by the wrestling news outlet, Slam Wrestling in the days after Rocky's death in January 2020 pointed out that the book’s co-author never had any conversation with The Rock.

It also said that the “audio interviews with Rocky featured the late wrestler giving him permission to write a foreword as Dwayne”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jumanji actor recounted that he received the news about his father’s death on the first day of filming his 2021 Netflix movie.

“Wildly enough, my old man was just this amazing friend,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dwayne will next be seen in The Smashing Machine, which is slated to release in theatres on October 3.

