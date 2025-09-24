Home / Entertainment

Major update about Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming 'Spider-Man' set

Tom Holland rushed to hospital for treatment after an incident during filming last Friday

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

Major update about Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming 'Spider-Man' set


Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming Spider-Man set wasn’t as “bad” as people assume, according to some sources.

It is reported that the on-set accident that led to a shutdown in production reportedly estimated to be worth of £10 million (over $13 million).

An insider close to the industry spilled to The Sun that the actor is currently in recovery phase after being treated for “a mild concussion” following an incident that happened on September 19.

The source told the outlet, “The accident wasn't as bad as people think. A line snapped on a pull ring and he got a bump on his bonce.”

Major update about Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming Spider-Man set

Another insider revealed that “filming was “supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team have been told to stand down for two weeks”.

Reflecting on the actor’s condition, the source added, “Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion and no one wants him to rush back to set.”

For those unversed, Tom's new Spider-Man, which is the fourth movie in the Multi Cinematic Universe, is reported to cost $200m, approximately £150m.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still set to release in July 2026.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx lead celebrity support for Jimmy Kimmel's return

Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx lead celebrity support for Jimmy Kimmel's return
The 'Jimmy Kimmel’s Live!' show host garnered tons of praise from celebrity stars after he made an emotional comeback

Claudia Cardinale breathes her last at age of 87

Claudia Cardinale breathes her last at age of 87
The '8 1/2' actress peacefully died at her residence in France

Dwayne Johnson makes shocking revelations about late dad’s autobiography

Dwayne Johnson makes shocking revelations about late dad’s autobiography
The Rock reflects on his final encounter with his father Rocky Johnson before his death

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move
Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested from Travis Kelce's home for trying to serve deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback

Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback
'Twisters' star appears as first guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show after one-week suspension

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family
Celeste Rivas' dead body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals
'Friends' star gets candid about diet plan and staying in shape at 56

Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on 'Hawkeye' Season 2

Jeremy Renner shares his honest take on 'Hawkeye' Season 2
Marvel star reflects on reprising his role in the upcoming season of 'Hawkeye'

Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension

Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional during his opening monologue following his suspension

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved

Cardi B reveals why her split from Offset remains unresolved
The 'WAP' rapper explained why she is still married to Offset despite filing for divorce over a year ago

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child

A$AP Rocky expresses his desire as Rihanna prepares to deliver third child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy during this year's Met Gala

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release
The 'Lover' hitmaker set to release her new music album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year