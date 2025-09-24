Major update about Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming 'Spider-Man' set

Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming Spider-Man set wasn’t as “bad” as people assume, according to some sources.
It is reported that the on-set accident that led to a shutdown in production reportedly estimated to be worth of £10 million (over $13 million).
An insider close to the industry spilled to The Sun that the actor is currently in recovery phase after being treated for “a mild concussion” following an incident that happened on September 19.
The source told the outlet, “The accident wasn't as bad as people think. A line snapped on a pull ring and he got a bump on his bonce.”
Another insider revealed that “filming was “supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team have been told to stand down for two weeks”.
Reflecting on the actor’s condition, the source added, “Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion and no one wants him to rush back to set.”
For those unversed, Tom's new Spider-Man, which is the fourth movie in the Multi Cinematic Universe, is reported to cost $200m, approximately £150m.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still set to release in July 2026.