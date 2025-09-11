Tom Holland drops shocking truth bomb about his 'Spider-Man' costume

Tom Holland has made a shocking confession about his Spider-Man costume.
After revealing that he has taken an active part in creating the superhero suit, the Avengers star shared that his costume had to be changed “every two weeks” as it got a little musty.
During his recent interview with Esquire, the British actor was asked that if he ever needed a fragrance to cover up the “musty” smell of his costume.
Tom replied, “Yeah, it definitely does. I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon,” adding,”For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker’s character. I want to bring the fans something that’s really worthy of their time, and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise.”
The Captain America: Civil War star also shared that he had done a lot of sneaky research online, looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
In the most-awaited film, Tom will reprise his role as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role.
For those unversed, Zendaya and her fiancé were filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in England and Scotland last month.
To note, the Marvel film is slated to release on July 31, 2026.