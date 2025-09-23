Home / Entertainment

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident

Tom Holland suffered a concussion due to a stunt accident during 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is halting production for a week, after Tom Holland suffered a concussion on set.

The highly anticipated project has been filming since early August, and is being helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

A source close to the matter revealed that the production will begin again on September 29 and will not affect the film's release date, which is July 31, 2026.

 No one else was injured in the incident on the Pinewood set in London, and Holland is recuperating "out of an abundance of caution," shared the insider.

Holland was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he suffered a fall and injured his head during a stunt sequence.

Last month, Sony marked the start of production by releasing a video of Holland on set on the first day in Glasgow, in an elaborate stunt sequence that had the Uncharted actor landing on a tank careening through the city.

Franchise regulars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning for Holland's fourth Spidey film, along with newcomers Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman. 

Mark Ruffalo is set to play Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk), alongside Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) and Michael Mando, reprising his role as Mac Gargan (aka Scorpion) from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

