Victoria Beckham makes shocking plan to ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz ‘real character’

Victoria - who recently took the internet by storm with the trailer of her Netflix documentary is considering a vengeful move against daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.
In the wake of Beckham family's ongoing rift with their elder son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, the former Spice Girl alum is reportedly planning a bombshell interview with the American host, Oprah Winfrey.
As per an insider, the wife of David Beckham is ready to pour her heart out in a tell-all conversation with Oprah.
"Victoria really wants to safeguard herself and the Beckham brand in the US," the source told Closer.
They continued, "She fears that the family feud with Brooklyn and Nicola could end up doing some serious damage to the family name if it’s perceived as petty by the public, or worse, if it makes villains out of her and David."
"Victoria knows they’re not billionaires like the Peltz family, but when it comes to their celebrity, she feels they have a lot more currency," added the insider.
They further claimed, "So she’s weighing up having a big sit-down chat ready, and she’s already been in talks with Oprah Winfrey."
Although Victoria’s team has denied the claims of tell-all interview, the tipster confirmed, "Coming off her documentary, Victoria is feeling a lot of love and support from fans as it’s obvious that Nicola and Brooklyn don’t really have a dedicated fan base like that."
"Victoria’s been so worried about what people think, but now she realises that she could one day set the record completely straight, like an adult, and leave the Peltz side speechless," they claimed.
Tensions between the Beckham family and the aspiring chef and his wife first sparked in 2022 when the American model refused to wear Victoria's designed dress at her wedding with Brooklyn.