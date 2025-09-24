Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham makes shocking plan to ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz ‘real character’

Victoria Beckham set to make shocking move against Nicola Peltz to protect family name amid Brooklyn Beckham rift

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Victoria Beckham makes shocking plan to ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz ‘real character’
Victoria Beckham makes shocking plan to ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz ‘real character’

Victoria - who recently took the internet by storm with the trailer of her Netflix documentary is considering a vengeful move against daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

In the wake of Beckham family's ongoing rift with their elder son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, the former Spice Girl alum is reportedly planning a bombshell interview with the American host, Oprah Winfrey.

As per an insider, the wife of David Beckham is ready to pour her heart out in a tell-all conversation with Oprah.

"Victoria really wants to safeguard herself and the Beckham brand in the US," the source told Closer.

They continued, "She fears that the family feud with Brooklyn and Nicola could end up doing some serious damage to the family name if it’s perceived as petty by the public, or worse, if it makes villains out of her and David."

"Victoria knows they’re not billionaires like the Peltz family, but when it comes to their celebrity, she feels they have a lot more currency," added the insider.

They further claimed, "So she’s weighing up having a big sit-down chat ready, and she’s already been in talks with Oprah Winfrey."

Although Victoria’s team has denied the claims of tell-all interview, the tipster confirmed, "Coming off her documentary, Victoria is feeling a lot of love and support from fans as it’s obvious that Nicola and Brooklyn don’t really have a dedicated fan base like that."

"Victoria’s been so worried about what people think, but now she realises that she could one day set the record completely straight, like an adult, and leave the Peltz side speechless," they claimed.

Tensions between the Beckham family and the aspiring chef and his wife first sparked in 2022 when the American model refused to wear Victoria's designed dress at her wedding with Brooklyn.

You Might Like:

Priscilla Presley makes rare comment on Lisa Marie’s ex Nicolas Cage

Priscilla Presley makes rare comment on Lisa Marie’s ex Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage, Lisa Marie Presley, who tied the knot in August 2002, stayed together for three months

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations as lawyers call for urgent release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations as lawyers call for urgent release
The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been behind bars since September of last year

Taylor Swift nearly gave up career amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift nearly gave up career amid Kim Kardashian feud
Rare insights about American pop singer’s journey to stardom after Kim Kardashian feud

Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khai's birthday

Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Zayn Malik parenting after Khai's birthday
The Victoria Secret model made an unexpected remark for Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance

Major update about Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming 'Spider-Man' set

Major update about Tom Holland’s accident on upcoming 'Spider-Man' set
Tom Holland rushed to hospital for treatment after an incident during filming last Friday

Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx lead celebrity support for Jimmy Kimmel's return

Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx lead celebrity support for Jimmy Kimmel's return
The 'Jimmy Kimmel’s Live!' show host garnered tons of praise from celebrity stars after he made an emotional comeback

Claudia Cardinale breathes her last at age of 87

Claudia Cardinale breathes her last at age of 87
The '8 1/2' actress peacefully died at her residence in France

Dwayne Johnson makes shocking revelations about late dad’s autobiography

Dwayne Johnson makes shocking revelations about late dad’s autobiography
The Rock reflects on his final encounter with his father Rocky Johnson before his death

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move

Taylor Swift takes final decision for Blake Lively after ex-cop’s ‘humiliating’ move
Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested from Travis Kelce's home for trying to serve deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback

Glen Powell expresses his happiness over Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback
'Twisters' star appears as first guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show after one-week suspension

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family

D4vd case receives major update as Celeste Rivas' body returned to family
Celeste Rivas' dead body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on fitness secret amid her cheat meals
'Friends' star gets candid about diet plan and staying in shape at 56