Victoria Beckham's new docuseries finally lands official release date 

Victoria Beckham's highly anticipated Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham, finally gets its official release date.
A global entertainment streaming service, Netflix, announced the release date for the British fashion designer's new show on Wednesday, September 10.
The fashion docu-series will debut on the platform on Thursday, October 9, as reported by The Mirror.
In the new Netflix series, Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, with whom she has been estranged for the past few months, will also feature.
In addition to Brooklyn, the former Spice Girl's other three children, including Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Seven Beckham, will also be seen in the show.
However, the former photographer's wife, Nicola Peltz, will remain absent from the new family show.
The new series will explore the life and career of Victoria, which includes several stories of her struggles in the fashion industry.
Notably, the Victoria Beckham series is directed and produced by the makers of the Emmy-winning 2023 documentary, Beckham.
Beckham revolved around the retired English footballer's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.
Reportedly, the forthcoming show, Victoria Beckham, will feature three episodes with a similar style to her husband's series.