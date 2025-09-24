Ben Affleck slammed for ‘rude’ attitude as Jennifer Lopez split grows messy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s seemingly ‘amicable’ split has reportedly soured as she is furious over the actor’s “demeaning and rude.”
As per Radaronline, the insider claimed that things behind the scenes are far less amicable despite the Gone Girl star has publicly praised ex-wife and his company even produced her films Unstoppable and the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman.
"She's stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers," the source noted, adding, "It's so demeaning and rude."
An insider claimed that J.Lo tried to connect with her ex on his birthday, but he didn’t respond, which has become the new normal for them.
Affleck, who split from Lopez in April 2024 after just two years of marriage, has avoided the On the Floor singer's phone calls.
The tipster revealed, "Once in a while, Ben will get back to her with the bare minimum or a 'like' to one of her questions, but 99.9 percent of the time, it's all being handled by his lawyers or assistants."
"It's driving J.Lo absolutely batty," referring to the frustration of Lopez as they are still trying to unload their $68 million Beverly Hills, California, home.
In August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she had married in July 2022 and their divorce was finalized in early 2025.