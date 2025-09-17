Jennifer Lopez recalls working together with Robert Redford after his death

Jennifer Lopez expressed her sorrow over the passing of Robert Redford, recalling their time working together and telling fans the collaboration was a career highlight.
The Mother starlet took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to pay a touching tribute to The Sting star, who died on Tuesday at the age of 89.
Sharing three photos from the movie they costarred in, 2005's drama An Unfinished Life, as they were along with other costar, Morgan Freeman.
Lopez penned the caption, “Heartbroken to hear of Robert Redford's passing. Working with him on An Unfinished Life was such a gift... his kindness, wisdom and artistry touched everyone around him and will for generations to come.”
To note, the touching tribute came after Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed the devastating news of Redford death on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah.
"He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy," Berger added.
As per The New York Times, Redford took his last breath at his home outside Provo on Tuesday morning.
The cause of death has not been disclosed yet, but Berger told the outlet in a statement that he died in his sleep.
The Hollywood icon and star was famous for his praise-worthy work in classic films such as 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and 1985's Out of Africa.