Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make major U-turn on personal decision after split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again making headlines and this time for taking a major U-turn on a decision they had first made together.
According to TMZ, the estranged couple, who finalized their divorce in January, has relisted their Beverly Hills mansion for $52 million just two months after removing it from the market.
Lopez and Affleck bought the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023 for whopping $60,850,000, just a year after tying the knot in Las Vegas and hosting a follow-up ceremony in Georgia.
The property features a stylish sports lounge, a fully-equipped gym, a boxing ring, as well as courts for basketball and pickleball.
It also includes a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guardhouse.
Following their rough patch in relationship last year, the couple put the property on the market in July 2024 for $68 million.
But in July, 2025, they abruptly pulled it from the market, sparking speculation about whether they might hold onto it despite their split.
"While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss. They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together," an insider told People at the time.
Jennifer Lopez purchased a new home near Los Angeles for about $18 million in March 2025 while Ben Affleck bought a home in Brentwood for $20 million in July 2024.