Kim Kardashian reflects on ‘exhilarating’ moment after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her ‘exhilarating’ moment as she takes a subtle swipe at former husband Kanye West.
The Kardashians star, who lately poses on the cover of French Vogue, explained how she’s gained her confidence three years after her divorce from the rapper.
“When I turned forty, my mother told me the coming years would be the best of my life. And it’s true—only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence,” she told the outlet.
Kim noted that before she “constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision”.
But now, the American Horror Story star said, “I know exactly what I want. It’s exhilarating.”
Interestingly, Kim gives full credit to Demna, the former Artistic Director of Balenciaga, who helped her improve her fashion sense and confidence as well.
“I think it was with Demna that things really changed. He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same,” explained the 44-year-old.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kim reflected on balancing her life as a mother to four kids and businesswoman.
“I've always had a list of goals, you know, like a list of things you want to do before you die,” she remarked.
Kim pointed out that magazine covers are “definitely one of them, and this one has always been at the top of the list. The fact that it happened, it's crazy for me. It's so special”.
However, the reality star added that when “you’re a mother, and especially a mother of four, organisation is everything”.