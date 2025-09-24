Home / Entertainment

date 2025-09-24

Kylie Jenner forcing Timothée Chalamet for marriage proposal?

Rare insights about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romantic relationship

Kylie Jenner is seemingly forcing her boyfriend and actor Timothée Chalamet for a marriage proposal.

A source close to the couple revealed to Radar Online that the couple had an “entire month apart” as Chalamet was busy filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary.

“It was tough on Kylie especially as rumours were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks,” said an insider.

Therefore, the model had to fly almost 6,000 miles for an in-person conversation about “their future,” shared a source.

As far as marriage proposal is concerned, the insider opened up that Kylie, who shares two kids with rapper ex Travis Scott, is not “pressuring” Chalamet to propose, but she’s eager to strengthen their relationship.

However, the Wonka actor is in a fix as a source told the outlet, “He’s caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence.”

“But the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal,” pointed out an insider.

Another source noted that Chalamet is struggling to maintain Kylie’s lavish lifestyle.

The insider noted that the actor and billionaire makeup mogul “have bonded on these expensive trips and vacations they’ve taken”.

“But he does feel the pinch when he’s splurging on Kylie, who demands and gets only the best,” added a source.

