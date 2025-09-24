Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx lead celebrity support for Jimmy Kimmel's return 

Jennifer Aniston has joined over 400 fellow celebrities in a public show of support for Jimmy Kimmel, following his recent suspension from ABC.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel’s Live! show host garnered tons of praise from celebrity stars as he made an emotional comeback after his show was “indefinitely” suspended by ABC last week.
The Friends star publicly backed Kimmel on social media for the first time during the Kirk controversy, sharing a post to her Instagram Story soon after his comeback episode concluded.
She re-shared a photo from the official Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram page of Kimmel back at LA's El Capitan Theater.
Aniston added a red heart emoji to the post as a show of love.
The Daily Mail reports that Aniston is “100 percent in [Kimmel's] corner,” but her team warned her that commenting publicly could provoke widespread backlash.
According to a source, it was a “very hard decision” for Aniston, who has been friends with Kimmel and his wife since 2012, to stand as she’s “not a person who holds back” and often “speaks her mind.”
Aniston joined other A-list stars in signing an ACLU letter condemning Kimmel's suspension as a “dark moment for free speech.”
Jamie Foxx, Stephen Colbert, and Zoe Saldana also publicly showed support for Kimmel ahead of and during his return to the air.