Emma Watson speaks publicly for the first time about six-month driving ban

Emma Watson has recently opened up for the first time about her six-month ban from driving.
The Harry Potter alum has discussed her daily life after taking a long hiatus from acting career during her conversation with Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast.
The actress admitted that she began cycling as a hobby and not because of the driving ban she received in July and was even ordered to pay a fine as well.
“I started riding a bicycle. Yes, I started riding a bicycle before my driving ban, but now it's particularly fortuitous that I also ride a bicycle for that reason,” said the 35-year-old.
When Jay remarked that her driving ban became “mainstream news”, to which the Little Women actress replied, “I was getting phone calls. Like, it's on the BBC, it was on international, worldwide news! I was like, 'My shame....' It is everywhere.”
Moreover, Emma revealed that she received sweet messages from people around her following her driving ban.
However, the former child star, who had not acted since 2019, noted that the incident represented her “awkward transition” away from acting as “actors aren't allowed to drive themselves to set for insurance reasons”.
Therefore, the Beauty and the Beast actress pointed out that she “went from basically only driving myself on weekends or during holiday to when I became a student, driving myself all the time”.
“I did not have the experience or skills, clearly, which I now will and do,” she clarified, who is currently enrolled at the University of Oxford.
Elsewhere in the interview, Emma called it a “humbling experience” to go from “doing extremely complex tasks on film sets” to being unable to do “pretty basic life things”.