Cardi B addresses public misconceptions about her cosmetic procedures

Cardi B has finally addressed public misconceptions about her cosmetic surgeries she did in a bid to keep a man.
The American rapper rejected the idea of getting surgery because of her insecurity during her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast on September 24.
Cardi, who shares three children with ex Offset, shut down the rumours that she did surgery because “this guy always be cheating on her and stuff like that”.
The former Love & Hip Hop star explained that men fall in love with her not because of her physical looks, but there’s much more than her appearance.
“If a man is gonna cheat on you, they just gonna cheat on you because that’s just men,” she declared.
Reflecting on her past life, Cardi, who previously worked as an exotic dancer, disclosed, “I used to make money off dancing naked. Like I was making money because of my looks.”
“Not because of my brain, not because of my mouth, not because of my anything — because of my looks,” remarked the WAP hit-maker.
Cardi noted that she used to make “thousands of dollars” due to her looks before surgery, before she got her teeth fixed and even before getting her nose done.
The Up crooner pointed out that she enjoys altering her look, noting that you “change your wig every other day”.
“I like a certain type of bodies,” continued Cardi.
However, the rapper added, “It’s like, if I have the money and if I could, I’m gonna change it if I want to.”