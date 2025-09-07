Victoria Beckham 'refuses' to cut Brooklyn's scenes from new fashion series 

Victoria Beckham reportedly wants her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, to reconcile with the family despite their ongoing rift.
The renowned English fashion designer has refused to remove some of her eldest son's scenes from the upcoming Netflix show, Fashion Triumphs, according to a report by Mail Online.
An insider, who closely worked with Victoria on her new show, revealed that a few scenes where Brooklyn helped her during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week will be featured, as it was shot before their ongoing feud.
"The show is about Victoria’s fashion and beauty empire and the Paris show where Brooklyn was part of that story," the tipster told the publication.
In the new series, the 51-year-old former Spice Girl singer will be seen
urging her family and team to help her clear the ramp walk.
After this, her four children, including Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham, were born.
"So Brooklyn will be in the show, that is for certain," the insider confirmed.
To note, this report comes shortly after Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was noticeably absent from his younger brother Romeo’s 23rd birthday celebrations.
In addition to this, the former photographer, who is married to Nicola Peltz, has been estranged from the entire Beckham family since May after he skipped David and Victoria’s birthday earlier this year.
Despite his estrangement, Brooklyn will appear in the new series, which is expected to be released on Netflix this year.