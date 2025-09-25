Emma Watson shares rare insight into strained relationship with JK Rowling

Home / Entertainment

'Harry Potter' star reflects on her relationship with JK Rowling and seven-year acting break

  • By Riba Shaikh
Emma Watson has recently shared rare insight into her strained relationship with JK Rowling as she talks about acting break.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011, has reflected on Rowling’s controversial opinions on transgender issues.

While addressing the HP author’s claim that Watson and other co-stars had “ruined” the films for her, the former child star stated that she might hold different views from Rowling but she still cherished the personal experiences she shared with Rowling.

“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing,” said the 35-year-old while speaking with Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast.


The Beauty and the Beast actress explained, “I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

What Watson was most disappointed about was there had been no attempt to have a real conversation but she’s always open to talk.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress shared real reason behind her acting hiatus.

Watson recalled coming to the sets of Little Women with “an expectation that I think I had developed on Harry Potter, which was that the people I worked with were going to be my family and lifelong friends”.

“I came to work looking for friendship and that was a very painful experience for me outside of HP and in Hollywood,” pointed out the actress.

Watson added, “It broke me.”

