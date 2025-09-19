Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ adorable habit in candid confession

Kate Middleton spilled beans about her younger son Prince Louis's cute habit in candid conversation with Melania Trump.
The Princess of Wales made a heartfelt revelation about Louis during her joint outing with the first lady of the US, who is on a state visit to the UK with President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, September 19, Kate and Melania Trump visited Scouts’ Squirrels program in Frogmore Gardens for their historic first outing.
As reported by PEOPLE, during their engagement, the future Queen got candid about a quirky hobby of collecting conkers Louis has developed.
“We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed—conkers everywhere!” Kate revealed.
Catherine also shared that Louis is so obsessed with conkers that he even keeps them in his toy truck.
In the photos and videos shared by the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace, Kate and Melania were seen having a whale of a time at the gardens where the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields was also present.
Kate and Melania also interacted with the scouting group based on young children between the age of 4-6, who were learning about nature as they worked to earn their "Go Wild" badge.