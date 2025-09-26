Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity

Glen Powell has a knack for sensing people’s toxicity!
During his appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast this week, the Anyone But You actor opened up about his uncomfortable encounter with a “toxic” celebrity who recently was cancelled.
Speaking to the host, the Twisters star recalled attending a party where he came across a Hollywood star whose reputation had recently been at risk due to controversy.
“It was one of those Hollywood parties where there’s like cameras and press and all that stuff. This person had made some of my favorite movies and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ He came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude. Such a big fan,’” shared Powell.
As the two of them continued their conversation at the party, a photographer asked them to pose for a photo, which instantly made the Top Gun: Maverick actor hesitant due to the toxic vibes from that star, whose identity Powell did not reveal.
“This person was recently canceled and it was not good. I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices,” he explained, adding, “So, I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly — I was like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if this is a good idea.'”
Powell continued, “I realized, this guy, his face is toxic. Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they’ve made.”
The 36-year-old actor then drew comparison between that toxic celebrity and his character Russ Holiday in the upcoming sports comedy TV series, Chad Powers.
Powell’s character, Russ Holiday, is a football star who was canceled and went undercover on another team to restart his career.
“Russ Holliday is just a guy that made a mistake. He’s not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should lie where they’re shot,” claimed the actor.
Glen Powell’s Chad Powers is slated to release on September 30, 2025.