Home / Entertainment

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity

The ‘Twisters’ actor recalls a tense meeting with a recently cancelled Hollywood star in new interview

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity


Glen Powell has a knack for sensing people’s toxicity!

During his appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast this week, the Anyone But You actor opened up about his uncomfortable encounter with a “toxic” celebrity who recently was cancelled.

Speaking to the host, the Twisters star recalled attending a party where he came across a Hollywood star whose reputation had recently been at risk due to controversy.

“It was one of those Hollywood parties where there’s like cameras and press and all that stuff. This person had made some of my favorite movies and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ He came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude. Such a big fan,’” shared Powell.

As the two of them continued their conversation at the party, a photographer asked them to pose for a photo, which instantly made the Top Gun: Maverick actor hesitant due to the toxic vibes from that star, whose identity Powell did not reveal.

“This person was recently canceled and it was not good. I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices,” he explained, adding, “So, I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly — I was like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if this is a good idea.'”

Powell continued, “I realized, this guy, his face is toxic. Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they’ve made.”

The 36-year-old actor then drew comparison between that toxic celebrity and his character Russ Holiday in the upcoming sports comedy TV series, Chad Powers.

Powell’s character, Russ Holiday, is a football star who was canceled and went undercover on another team to restart his career.

“Russ Holliday is just a guy that made a mistake. He’s not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should lie where they’re shot,” claimed the actor.

Glen Powell’s Chad Powers is slated to release on September 30, 2025.

You Might Like:

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared at New York federal court to put forward three surprising demands amid ongoing sex trafficking case

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is reportedly considering an iconic role in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming project

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date
Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz
The 'Anyone But You' star and the former music manager enjoyed the night out amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs
'The Kardashians' star flashed the inking during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip
The 'One Direction' alum said he ‘always wanted to protect Cheryl’ in resurfaced video

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer
'A House of Dynamite' cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, and more

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims
Ray J trying to build a case against Kardashians clan? Deets inside

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz
William Shatner was allegedly rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed
Kim Kardashian explains how her mother set her up years ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release
The 'Titanic' star has been spending time in N.Y.C. in recent days to promote 'One Battle After Another'