Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’

The ‘Swag’ singer sparks strong fan reactions with his peculiar choice of emoji on son Jack Blues Bieber’s photo

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’
Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’

Justin Bieber’s fans are not happy with his weird emoji choice.

Recently, the Swag hitmaker shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring sizzling and PDA-packed moments with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

One of the snaps in the gallery showed the Sorry singer gently kissing his one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

However, to keep his little one’s face concealed, Justin used an unusual emoji, leaving fans baffled as they questioned his peculiar choice of emojis.

The Daisies singer hid Jack’s face behind a pizza emoji, sparking strong reactions from the admirers.

Fans’ reaction:

“Of all emojis why tf would you use the [pizza] emoji? Coming from the guy who gave us the song “yummy” - just find it a bit odd ….” wrote one of the fans.

Another added, “Everyone except pizza. out of 200 emojis choose the fucking pizza.”

“The pizza emoji is so weird, he could’ve picked a heart, a sun, a burger even,” a third expressed.

“Noooooo Justin!!! Not the pizza !!!!!!!” exclaimed a fourth.

About Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter, who rose to fame with his 2010 debut album, My World 2.0.

The Peaches singer got married to model Hailey Bieber in 2018 after years of on-and-off-again relationship. The duo shares a son, Jack Blues Bieber.

You Might Like:

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity
The ‘Twisters’ actor recalls a tense meeting with a recently cancelled Hollywood star in new interview

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared at New York federal court to put forward three surprising demands amid ongoing sex trafficking case

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is reportedly considering an iconic role in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming project

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date
Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz
The 'Anyone But You' star and the former music manager enjoyed the night out amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs
'The Kardashians' star flashed the inking during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip
The 'One Direction' alum said he ‘always wanted to protect Cheryl’ in resurfaced video

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer
'A House of Dynamite' cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, and more

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims
Ray J trying to build a case against Kardashians clan? Deets inside

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz
William Shatner was allegedly rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed
Kim Kardashian explains how her mother set her up years ago on Jimmy Fallon show