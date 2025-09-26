Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’

Justin Bieber’s fans are not happy with his weird emoji choice.
Recently, the Swag hitmaker shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring sizzling and PDA-packed moments with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
One of the snaps in the gallery showed the Sorry singer gently kissing his one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.
However, to keep his little one’s face concealed, Justin used an unusual emoji, leaving fans baffled as they questioned his peculiar choice of emojis.
The Daisies singer hid Jack’s face behind a pizza emoji, sparking strong reactions from the admirers.
Fans’ reaction:
“Of all emojis why tf would you use the [pizza] emoji? Coming from the guy who gave us the song “yummy” - just find it a bit odd ….” wrote one of the fans.
Another added, “Everyone except pizza. out of 200 emojis choose the fucking pizza.”
“The pizza emoji is so weird, he could’ve picked a heart, a sun, a burger even,” a third expressed.
“Noooooo Justin!!! Not the pizza !!!!!!!” exclaimed a fourth.
About Justin Bieber:
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter, who rose to fame with his 2010 debut album, My World 2.0.
The Peaches singer got married to model Hailey Bieber in 2018 after years of on-and-off-again relationship. The duo shares a son, Jack Blues Bieber.