Justin Bieber captures tender mother-son moment of Hailey Bieber and Jack: SEE

Justin Bieber has once again sent fans into a frenzy with an adorable post.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, September 6, the Yukon hitmaker uploaded a heartwarming photo of his wife, Hailey Bieber, with their son, Jack Blues Bieber, capturing the loving bond between the two.
Alongside the snap, he dropped a series of hugging emojis in the caption.
The sweet image showed the Vogue model lying on a sofa with a grey blanket draped over her. She was dressed in a pink hoodie and appeared to be trying not to listen to anything, covering her ears with her hands.
Meanwhile, her adorable one-year-old son walked toward her, using the edges of the sofa for support.
The photo featured Jack from behind, dressed in a black romper, with his blonde hair adding a sweet touch to his look.
Meanwhile, Bieber’s track Safe Space from his seventh studio album, Swag II, served as a perfect background music for the adorable update.
Notably, Hailey and Jack’s outfits were nods to the Baby hitmaker’s two new albums, with black representing Swag and pink signifying Swag II.
Fans reaction:
Moments after Justin Bieber posted the gush-worthy photos, his ardent fans flooded the comments with their delightful reactions.
One of the fans stated, “Has to be the most beautiful baby in the world.”
“You have made such beautiful family,” a second sweetly penned.
“love how they’re both wearing swag & swag II,” an eagle-eyed fan commented.
A fourth added, “LIL JUSTIN.”
Justin Bieber released Swag II – a reissue of his seventh studio album, Swag – on September 5, 2025.