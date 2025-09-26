Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid has returned to the spotlight as she continues her recovery journey from Lyme disease.
On Wednesday, September 24, the 28-year-old supermodel was seen in Paris, working on a mystery project.
For the outing, Gigi Hadid’s sister turned heads in a classic brown trench coat paired with sleek black oval sunglasses.
With her golden-brown hair swept back by a matching headband, Bella exuded understated elegance during her outing.
The catwalk queen completed her look for the day with the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Loved Leather, which retails for $495 online
Bella’s outing comes on the same day that she posted on her Instagram Stories that it was her "first day in the gym in a long time!"
"Just walking but still! Getting my stamina back," she wrote over a photo featuring her on a treadmill.
Just a week earlier, her mother Yolanda Hadid shared the heart wrenching details of her daughter’s treatment for Lyme disease.
"As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," she wrote on Instagram on September 18.
Her mother continued, "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone."
“I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” Yolanda, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, added.
Bella Hadid was diagnosed with battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease back in 2013.