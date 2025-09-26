Home / Entertainment

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid makes first appearance days after sharing update on her 13-year battle with Lyme disease

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment
Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid has returned to the spotlight as she continues her recovery journey from Lyme disease.

On Wednesday, September 24, the 28-year-old supermodel was seen in Paris, working on a mystery project.

For the outing, Gigi Hadid’s sister turned heads in a classic brown trench coat paired with sleek black oval sunglasses.

With her golden-brown hair swept back by a matching headband, Bella exuded understated elegance during her outing.

The catwalk queen completed her look for the day with the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Loved Leather, which retails for $495 online

Bella’s outing comes on the same day that she posted on her Instagram Stories that it was her "first day in the gym in a long time!"

"Just walking but still! Getting my stamina back," she wrote over a photo featuring her on a treadmill.

Just a week earlier, her mother Yolanda Hadid shared the heart wrenching details of her daughter’s treatment for Lyme disease.

"As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," she wrote on Instagram on September 18.

Her mother continued, "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone."

“I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” Yolanda, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, added.

Bella Hadid was diagnosed with battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease back in 2013.

You Might Like:

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life
‘Flowers’ singer opens up about wellness practices that’s crucial for her overall wellbeing

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note
'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

D4vd makes takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

D4vd makes takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies
Celeste Rivas' body was found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name earlier this month

Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’

Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’
The ‘Whenever Wherever’ hitmaker concludes her 17-concert Mexico leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartfelt note

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’
The ‘Swag’ singer sparks strong fan reactions with his peculiar choice of emoji on son Jack Blues Bieber’s photo

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity
The ‘Twisters’ actor recalls a tense meeting with a recently cancelled Hollywood star in new interview

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared at New York federal court to put forward three surprising demands amid ongoing sex trafficking case

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is reportedly considering an iconic role in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming project

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date
Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz
The 'Anyone But You' star and the former music manager enjoyed the night out amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs

Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs
'The Kardashians' star flashed the inking during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip

Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip
The 'One Direction' alum said he ‘always wanted to protect Cheryl’ in resurfaced video