Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

Mariah Carey has officially released her long-awaited sixteenth studio album, Here for It All.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, September 28, the 56-year-old actress announced the arrival of the her new project, expressing a mix of excitement, pride, and emotion.

“HERE FOR IT ALL is out now,” she wrote.

Carey went on to express, "I know that you've been waiting for it, I'm waiting too! I can't believe it's here!!! Feeling a little emotional but immensely proud to finally share this baby with you all.”

“This album represents many different sides of me and I can't wait for you to hear and absorb it,” she added.

The Songbird Supreme went on to express her heartfelt thanks to the collaborators who helped bring the album to life, including Anderson .Paak and The Clark Sisters.

"Thank you to all the incredible artists and producers who collaborated with me on this, and thank you to my fans for being patient with me! I really hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. Love, MC," she added.

The 11-track album was preceded by two singles, Type Dangerous and Sugar Sweet, the latter featuring collaborations with Shenseea and Kehlani.

Here for It All marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, Caution.

