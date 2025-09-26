Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus believes that organisation and sleep cycle are two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life.
The Flowers hit-maker revealed that organising different areas of her life has always been crucial for her overall wellbeing.
“I am joyful when I’m organising and cleaning — it never feels like a task to me,” said the 32-year-old in a new interview with Vogue magazine as she promotes her new Maybelline campaign.
Miley noted that everything she does in her life “is a little bit intense,” but it has “to be holistic”.
Therefore, the Last Song star mentioned that her “eras” are “not a costume”, they’re actually “like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally”.
"I’ve even gained the name Queen of Pristine because in every corner, every drawer, every friendship, every family dynamic, everything is just getting an upgrade in the cleanup,” explained the Angels Like You singer.
Elsewhere in the interview, Miley reflected on second wellness practice that also elevate her mood.
Reflecting on sleep schedule, the singer confessed that she’s both a “morning person” and “night person”.
“If I were one or the other, I’m a morning person. I am in the best mood the second that my eyes are open, and it’s unbearable for anyone else around,” pointed out the songstress.
Despite having a lot of energy in the morning, Miley noted that her coffee is “an absolute must”.
Meanwhile, Miley added that another wellness practice she can’t live without right now is digital detox.