Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery 

Cardi B has opened up about her intense recovery following a painful butt reduction surgery that left her bedridden for months.
During her recent appearance on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy podcast episode, the 32-year-old rapper made the heart-wrenching revelation about her surgery as she addressed criticism about her body with many people telling her to reduce her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).
“I look at myself in the mirror, and it's like, I really wouldn't change a thing. Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller, but it's, like I said, it's really hard for my butt to be smaller [and] I already did,” Cardi told podcast host Alex Cooper.
She went on to say, “I already did a reduction already and people will be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more.’”
The WAP rapper further detailed the lengthy recovery process and admitted she does not want to go through weeks of being bedbound again.
“For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on the table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be on bed rest for three months,” she explained.
Cardi continued, “So it's like, I'm not gonna put myself in that position again because you don't like my body. I'm comfortable.”
The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022, warning fans about the potential risks and dangers associated with the procedure.