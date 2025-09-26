Home / Entertainment

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery

The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery
Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery 

Cardi B has opened up about her intense recovery following a painful butt reduction surgery that left her bedridden for months.

During her recent appearance on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy podcast episode, the 32-year-old rapper made the heart-wrenching revelation about her surgery as she addressed criticism about her body with many people telling her to reduce her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“I look at myself in the mirror, and it's like, I really wouldn't change a thing. Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller, but it's, like I said, it's really hard for my butt to be smaller [and] I already did,” Cardi told podcast host Alex Cooper.

She went on to say, “I already did a reduction already and people will be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more.’”

The WAP rapper further detailed the lengthy recovery process and admitted she does not want to go through weeks of being bedbound again.

“For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on the table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be on bed rest for three months,” she explained.

Cardi continued, “So it's like, I'm not gonna put myself in that position again because you don't like my body. I'm comfortable.”

The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022, warning fans about the potential risks and dangers associated with the procedure.

You Might Like:

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life
‘Flowers’ singer opens up about wellness practices that’s crucial for her overall wellbeing

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note
'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

D4vd makes takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

D4vd makes takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies
Celeste Rivas' body was found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name earlier this month

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment
Bella Hadid makes first appearance days after sharing update on her 13-year battle with Lyme disease

Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’

Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’
The ‘Whenever Wherever’ hitmaker concludes her 17-concert Mexico leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartfelt note

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’
The ‘Swag’ singer sparks strong fan reactions with his peculiar choice of emoji on son Jack Blues Bieber’s photo

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity
The ‘Twisters’ actor recalls a tense meeting with a recently cancelled Hollywood star in new interview

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared at New York federal court to put forward three surprising demands amid ongoing sex trafficking case

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is reportedly considering an iconic role in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming project

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date
Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz

Sydney Sweeney steps out with Scooter Braun amid romance buzz
The 'Anyone But You' star and the former music manager enjoyed the night out amid romance rumours