Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in 'The Witcher'

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show

  By Madiha Akhtar
Liam Hemsworth has finally spoken out for the first time about replacing Henry Cavill from The Witcher.

The Last Song actor revealed how he dealt with the fans’ strong response to the recasting.

“I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year,” said the 35-year-old in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Although Liam expressed excitement over stepping into Henry shoes in the series, Liam told EW, “There was quite a bit of noise and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction.”

“I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting,” explained the Hunger Games actor.

Liam clarified that he doesn’t want any of this noise to affect his way of telling the story that he’s trying to tell through his character, Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming season.

The actor mentioned that the offer “came out of nowhere,” and he was “as surprised as anyone”.

According to the showrunner Lauren Hissrich, Liam’s name “has been out there for a very long time” in the world of The Witcher.

The Dressmaker actor opened up tat he’s “a massive fan of Henry and “what he did in the show" for the first three seasons.

However, Henry gave his blessings to Liam at the time of replacement in the series.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” pointed out Man of Steel star.

Henry added, “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

