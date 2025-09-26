Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has recently made rare comment about her ex-husband and actor Liam Hemsworth.
The Flowers hit-maker, who tied the knot in 2018 after on and off relationship for 10 years, split in less than a year as their divorce was finalised in early 2020.
In spite of their separation, Miley still holds a few items from her relationship with the Hunger Games actor.
“I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date,” said the 32-year-old in a new interview with Vogue.
Miley told the outlet, “Along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kinds of beautiful moments of my life.”
The Last Song actress admitted that the reminders of her relationship are items that she still wants to keep it close.
“But because these intimate moments have also been public moments,” she continued.
Miley added, “It’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share, and what I would ever allow to be seen.”
Earlier in May, the songstress explained when she decided to end the relationship.
“I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down,” she stated during a preview of her album Something Beautiful.