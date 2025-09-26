Home / Entertainment

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2019 after decade-long on and off relationship

  • By Madiha Akhtar
  • |
Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has recently made rare comment about her ex-husband and actor Liam Hemsworth.

The Flowers hit-maker, who tied the knot in 2018 after on and off relationship for 10 years, split in less than a year as their divorce was finalised in early 2020.

In spite of their separation, Miley still holds a few items from her relationship with the Hunger Games actor.

“I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date,” said the 32-year-old in a new interview with Vogue.

Miley told the outlet, “Along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kinds of beautiful moments of my life.”

The Last Song actress admitted that the reminders of her relationship are items that she still wants to keep it close.

“But because these intimate moments have also been public moments,” she continued.

Miley added, “It’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share, and what I would ever allow to be seen.”

Earlier in May, the songstress explained when she decided to end the relationship.

“I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down,” she stated during a preview of her album Something Beautiful.

You Might Like:

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery
The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life
‘Flowers’ singer opens up about wellness practices that’s crucial for her overall wellbeing

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note
'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies
Celeste Rivas' body was found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name earlier this month

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid returns to the spotlight in Paris amid Lyme disease treatment
Bella Hadid makes first appearance days after sharing update on her 13-year battle with Lyme disease

Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’

Shakira wraps LMYNL tour Mexico leg with special post: ‘Thank you’
The ‘Whenever Wherever’ hitmaker concludes her 17-concert Mexico leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartfelt note

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’

Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled with odd emoji on Jack’s snap: ‘so weird’
The ‘Swag’ singer sparks strong fan reactions with his peculiar choice of emoji on son Jack Blues Bieber’s photo

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity

Glen Powell opens up on awkward encounter with ‘toxic’ canceled celebrity
The ‘Twisters’ actor recalls a tense meeting with a recently cancelled Hollywood star in new interview

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing

Diddy’s legal team formally presents 3 shocking demands in latest hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared at New York federal court to put forward three surprising demands amid ongoing sex trafficking case

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’

Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in new biopic ‘Perfect’
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress is reportedly considering an iconic role in director Gia Coppola’s upcoming project

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date

Taylor Swift to light up Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on THIS date
Jimmy Fallon sparks frenzy by dropping Easter eggs about Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’