Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with new photo from set

The final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X: Part 2' is set to hit theatres in April 2027

Vin Diesel is revving up excitement for the future of the Fast & Furious franchise and he's doing it with a heartfelt nod to one of its most iconic stars, Michelle Rodriguez.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, September 26, the 58-year-old star shared a sweet selfie with Rodriguez, who plays Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise alongside his character, Dominic Toretto.

“Just wrapped an incredible day filming with my ride-or-die about the future of Fast…” Diesel began.

He went on to express, “After all these years, all these miles, the conversation we had today reminded me why this family means everything.”

“After listening to her, something became crystal clear… she will always be Letty. That authenticity, that connection to something real, it’s bigger than corporate structures and development cycles. It’s what matters most. That bond? That’s unbreakable,” the actor added.

The Fast star also took a moment to speak directly to the fans, promising that what’s coming next will be worth the wait.

“For everyone who’s been waiting, for every fan who believes that family is everything, what we’re building next is going to honor everything you love about Fast while taking you somewhere you’ve never been before. Because no matter who’s writing the checks, this family answers to you…Stay tuned,” he added.

The final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X: Part 2 is set to hit theatres in April 2027.

