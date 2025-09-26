Home / Entertainment

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats

  • By Madiha Akhtar
  • |
Mariah Carey has recently shared her honest reaction to Recording Academy for not winning enough Grammys.

The All I Want for Christmas Is You crooner expressed her disappointment for only winning five Grammy awards throughout her record-breaking music career during an appearance on latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark on September 25.

“You are, you know, you're such a Grammy winner,” said the co-host.

To which, the Emotions singer instantly replied, “Not really. They pushed me out of the…”

Mariah later admitted, “I'm not being politically correct about it, because I really went through a lot with that.”

Kelly then asked, “So, you should have more?”

Recalling the 1996 Grammys, Mariah stated, “I was nominated years ago for almost every category, the year we had 'One Sweet Day' with Boyz II Men, and 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Fantasy.’”

Kelly shockingly questioned the singer that she didn't win Grammys for the above-mentioned tracks.

Mariah mentioned, “No! I was there; we opened the show. Yeah, so we just sat there like, 'Yay!’”

However, Mark Consuelos pointed out that the singer reportedly won awards at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, including the Video Vanguard Award for career excellence in music videos.

“Let's just say yay for the Grammys. Yay! Yay Grammys! Woo! And we love 'em!” added Mariah.

For those unversed, the songstress earned 34 Grammy nominations over the last 30 years of her music career.

