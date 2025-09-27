Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker is headed to Montecito to attend the dreamy nuptials of best friend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move


As she gears up to attend her best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco, Taylor Swift has made a surprising decision to keep herself "safe & sound."

In its latest article, Page Six reported that the Lover crooner has headed to attend the dreamy nuptials of the Only Murders in the Building actress and her record producer fiancé.

The couple is set to get united in a wedlock in an intimate two-day ceremony in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, which will be attended by several Hollywood A-listers over the weekend.

To ensure her safety at the star-studded wedding festivities, Swift has reportedly taken a surprising measure.

According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, the Enchanted singer has opted to stay in a private rental residence located close to the wedding celebrations.

Her decision to skip staying at a hotel comes as a precautionary measure to maintain security and avoid unwanted attention.

“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public. Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel,” told the source.

Notably, since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Taylor Swift has been taking precautionary measures to maintain security.

At a recent game of her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Blank Space hitmaker chose to avoid the spotlight and stay hidden by making a bizarre entry at the venue.

In a then-viral video, Swift hid behind a black partition as she arrived at the venue, doing her best to avoid the cameras.

