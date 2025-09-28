Prince William, Kate Middleton plan Australia trip after King Charles meeting 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly all set to represent King Charles during their upcoming state visit to Australia.
On Saturday, September 27, the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, officially met with His Majesty at Balmoral Castle, where he invited the British Royal Family to visit the state.
However, the 76-year-old monarch, who already paid a high-profile visit to Australia in September 2024 alongside Queen Camilla, has seemingly given the Prince and Princess of Wales’ names for the official visit.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Australia spoke about the Prince and Princess’s visit, "We are hopeful that the Prince and Princess of Wales can visit as well, and we are hopeful it might occur in the coming period."
For the unversed, Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited Australia in April 2014, with their eldest son, Prince George.
As of now, it is not clear whether the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, will take their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth, and Prince Louis, on the upcoming tour.
It is important to note that this update came after Buckingham Palace confirmed the exclusive meeting between the Australian Prime Minister and King Charles at Balmoral Castle.