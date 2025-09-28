Home / Royal

King Charles sends strict message to Prince Andrew, Fergie before key reunion

The British Monarch has given a strict admonition to the Duke and Duchess of York

  By Javeria Ahmed
  


King Charles reportedly issued a stern warning to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ahead of a major family reunion.

According to the Times, the British Monarch has given a strict admonition to the Duke and Duchess of York after it was reported that the couple will not be welcome at the royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year.

The sources close to King Charles have hinted on the possibilities that there are plans to keep the Duke and Duchess on the sidelines at this year’s Christmas festivities.

The outlet also reported that the King has made it clear that the Duke and Duchess should be "invisible" at future gatherings of the royal family.

Notably, King Charles’ plan came after the reports emerged that Sarah had stayed in close contact with convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, despite publicly denouncing him.

It is a turbulent week for Sarah and Andrew as they are both linked to emails concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

Shortly after the emails went public, Sarah lost several patronages as she called Epstein a “supreme friend,” weeks after publicly disowning him.

"As you know I did not, absolutely not, say the P word about you," the Duchess wrote, as per The Sun.

She noted, "And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family,” adding, "I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed."

After that a spokesperson said the Duchess sent the email after facing threats from Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew, whose relationship with the convicted paedophile first made headlines in 2019, has been named in several new documents relating to Jeffrey.

