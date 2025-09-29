Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot

Justin Bieber is gearing up for a big change after an apparent heartbreak!
Hours after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shared the enchanting glimpses from her wedding to Benny Blanco, the Baby hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal his plans for a major physical transformation.
Alongside a five-selfie carousel, the Swag singer expressed his thought, writing, “Thinking about shaving the beard.”
The Yukon singer’s post left social media users divided, with some encouraging him to shave his beard, while others tied the move to Gomez’s marriage, suggesting that he was trying to hide his pain.
"do it for vibes and let’s just see,” wrote one, while another said, “shave your beard, it will look even more handsome.”
A third stated, “She’s gone forever.”
“Hahahaha Thats right. Your are doing great job. Nobody can suspect that you are in pain,” added a fourth.
Notably, Justin Bieber’s update came just a few hours after he subtly expressed his feelings over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage.
In his September 27 post, the Daisies singer shared a series of photos from his recent basketball game, with his song I Do playing in the background.
Although the Peaches crooner kept the caption blank, his choice of song led fans speculate that it was a subtle message for the Only Murders in the Building actress.
“All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away,” the lyrics played, adding, “I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose.”
For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years before finally parted ways in 2018.