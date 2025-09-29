Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker shares plans for a major change following the nuptials of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to Benny Blanco

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot
Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot

Justin Bieber is gearing up for a big change after an apparent heartbreak!

Hours after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shared the enchanting glimpses from her wedding to Benny Blanco, the Baby hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal his plans for a major physical transformation.

Alongside a five-selfie carousel, the Swag singer expressed his thought, writing, “Thinking about shaving the beard.”

The Yukon singer’s post left social media users divided, with some encouraging him to shave his beard, while others tied the move to Gomez’s marriage, suggesting that he was trying to hide his pain.

"do it for vibes and let’s just see,” wrote one, while another said, “shave your beard, it will look even more handsome.”

A third stated, “She’s gone forever.”

“Hahahaha Thats right. Your are doing great job. Nobody can suspect that you are in pain,” added a fourth.

Notably, Justin Bieber’s update came just a few hours after he subtly expressed his feelings over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage.

In his September 27 post, the Daisies singer shared a series of photos from his recent basketball game, with his song I Do playing in the background.

Although the Peaches crooner kept the caption blank, his choice of song led fans speculate that it was a subtle message for the Only Murders in the Building actress.

“All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away,” the lyrics played, adding, “I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose.”

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years before finally parted ways in 2018.

You Might Like:

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview
Madonna had an 'open conversation' about her decades-long spiritual journey

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody ahead of his October 3 verdict

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci
Princess Diana’s niece exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August 2022 after two years of togetherness

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Montecito on Saturday

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury
'Spider Man' filming resumed in Basingstoke after the 'Uncharted' star suffered a head injury while performing a stun

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood
JLo reflects on her acting career as she promotes new movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation
The 'Only Murders in the Building' starlet attended Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan over the weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas
The 'Shutter Island' star's new film, 'One Battle After Another' premiered in theatres in September this year

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics
Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 27, 2025

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger
Hollywood actor George Clooney’s sinus infection pushed him to skip movie premiere at Venice Film Festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy