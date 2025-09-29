Home / Entertainment

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding

  • By Hafsa Noor
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's dreamy wedding was filled with emotional moments, including heartfelt vows and tearful reactions from guests.

The lovebird’s whirlwind romance culminated in a heartfelt wedding ceremony on September 27, 2025, surrounded by A-list celebrities, close friends and family.

As per People, Selena walked down the aisle in a lace gown before changing into a short Ralph Lauren dress for the reception.

While sharing details about the emotional wedding, a source told the media outlet, “The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental.”

The insider added, “There was so much love in the room. At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun.”


Renowned stars including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andréand Finneas attended their intimate ceremony.

After the wedding, the reception was kicked off with Grammy-winning DJ Mark Ronson spinning tracks.

Some heartfelt speeches were also given by close pals and family members, including Taylor, Ed, Selena's mom Mandy Teefey, her stepdad Brian, and Benny's parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin.

Moreover, the Rare Beauty founder’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short also delivered a joint speech at the rehearsal dinner.

