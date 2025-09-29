Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding

Selena Gomez tied the knot to Benny Blanco in a star-studded Santa Barbara ceremony over the weekend

  • By Sidra Khan
If it’s about making an event special, nobody can do it better than Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

At Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated wedding which took place in Santa Barbara on Saturday, September 27, the Eras Tour hitmaker and the Perfect crooner moved the Rare Beauty founder with their heartfelt speeches.

According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, the Only Murders in the Building actress was truly moved by the heart-melting words of Swift and Sheeran.

Joining the duo in delivering touching speeches were Gomez’s mother, Many Teefey, her stepfather, Brian Teefey, and Benny Blanco’s parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun,” said the source.

They added, "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room.”

Selena Gomez announced getting married to the American record-producer in a dreamy Instagram post that featured enchanting glimpses from the ceremony.

The lovebirds, who began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2024, tied the knot after over two years of relationship.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift became friends in 2008 when they were both dating member of the Jonas Brothers. Though the relationships didn’t last, the two bonded quickly and have remained close ever since.

Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran:

Ed Sheeran became friends with Selena Gomez back in 2013, when the Mathematics tour star joined Taylor Swift’s Red tour as her opening act.

Since Gomez and Swift are best friends, the Sapphire singer and the Sunset Blvd singer naturally crossed paths and struck up a friendship. Over time, they were spotted hanging out at industry events and parties, and the songstress has spoken warmly about Sheeran’s music.

